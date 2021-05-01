Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $109.35. 1,369,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,850. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.