Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report sales of $20.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $82.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.70 million, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $85.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.50. 13,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

