Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.00. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

