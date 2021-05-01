Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $342.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.27 million and the highest is $352.00 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in SLM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $5,825,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 4,331.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

