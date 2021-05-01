Analysts Anticipate Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Waddell & Reed Financial posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waddell & Reed Financial.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 449.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSE:WDR opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

