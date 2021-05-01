Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.15. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

