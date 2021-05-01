Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.93. 1,405,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.55.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

