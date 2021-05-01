Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emera Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.67.

TSE EMA opened at C$55.87 on Thursday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.13.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.48%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.