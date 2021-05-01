Analysts Offer Predictions for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultra Clean in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

