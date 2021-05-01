Analysts Set Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target at $9.90

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

