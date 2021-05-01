Analysts Set Expectations for Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Everi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of EVRI opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Everi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.