Analysts Set Expectations for Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

