Analysts Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) PT at GBX 1,130

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,345 ($17.57).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JDW shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON JDW traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,336 ($17.45). The company had a trading volume of 283,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,107. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,360.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,173.55.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

