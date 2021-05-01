Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

