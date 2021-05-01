Analysts Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target at $31.25

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Sonos stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,678. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

