Analysts Set Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Target Price at $12.33

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of Trxade Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 71.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 34,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trxade Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

