Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Short Interest Update

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the March 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Andover Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Andover Mining

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA.

