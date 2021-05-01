Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,237.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,237 ($42.29) and last traded at GBX 3,214.50 ($42.00), with a volume of 118821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,174 ($41.47).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,770 ($36.19).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,991.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,565.12. The firm has a market cap of £41.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,903.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

