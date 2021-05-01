Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 173.2% in April

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the March 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. 194,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,127. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

