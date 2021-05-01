Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Annaly witnessed book value growth in first-quarter 2021, which was driven by spread tightening. Notably, the company’s investment strategy is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency and credit-focused assets, and this will likely enhance its returns in the upcoming period. Also, amid Fed’s purchase efforts and strong demand, the outlook for Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) remains attractive. The company will sell off its commercial real estate business and invest the capital in the residential mortgage finance sector. Yet, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Elevated prepayment speeds are affecting asset yields. Also, it operates in a highly competitive market to acquire targeted assets and this adversely impacts the pricing of securities.”

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.