Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.40. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 338.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 104.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.