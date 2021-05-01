Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.50

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 1231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

