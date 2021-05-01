Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Sells $200,327.16 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

