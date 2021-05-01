Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 147,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,445 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 40,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

