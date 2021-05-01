Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Apple has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.