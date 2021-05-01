AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

NYSE ATR opened at $150.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $153.07.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.