ArcBest Co. (ARCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

ARCB opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.