ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

ARCB opened at $72.76 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

