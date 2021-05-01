Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.