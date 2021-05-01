Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 25,687 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,687 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 152,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 165.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.59 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

