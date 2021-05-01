Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 6,938 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

