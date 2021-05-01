Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 188,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter.

IBMP opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

