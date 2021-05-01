Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Arcosa updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ACA opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

