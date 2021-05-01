Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 15,755 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

