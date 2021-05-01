Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 228,839 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

