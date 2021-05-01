Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,056 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

