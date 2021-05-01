Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 75,374 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7,151.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

