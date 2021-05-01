Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 36,687 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4,852.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

