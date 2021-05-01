Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 108,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

