Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1,852.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 142.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.