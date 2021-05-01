Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.40 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

NYSE F opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

