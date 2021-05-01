Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 19,468 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 571.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

