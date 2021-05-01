Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,314 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

