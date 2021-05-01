Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 38,251 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1,912,550.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,251 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in PPL by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

