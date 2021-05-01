Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 75,374 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7,151.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

