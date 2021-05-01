Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of ARKAY traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899. Arkema has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

