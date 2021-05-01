Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.0% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 18,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

