Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

