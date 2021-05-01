Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Earnings Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%.

AJG traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.95. 1,040,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $145.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

