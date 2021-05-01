Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,526. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

